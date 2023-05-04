NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Mark Warner announced $975,000 will be going to Norfolk State University to research and develop AI capabilities to mitigate cyberattacks.

Researchers from both NSU and the University of Virginia, who received $845,000 from Warner, will collaborate with teams at 10 other institutions and 20 private industry partners to develop methods to counter cyberattacks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Addressing the cybersecurity threats that our nation faces requires constant adaptation and innovation, and utilizing AI to counter these threats is an incredibly exciting use-case for this emerging technology,” said Sen. Warner. “This funding will allow teams at the University of Virginia and Norfolk State to do groundbreaking research on ways AI can help safeguard against cyberattacks. I congratulate UVA and NSU on receiving this funding, and I can’t wait to see what they discover and develop.”

The funding for this research comes from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Homeland Security and IBM.