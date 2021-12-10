Norfolk State University police arrest 21-year-old man after shots fired at residence hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University police arrested a 21-year-old Norfolk man accused of firing a weapon inside of a campus residence hall and other related charges on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The NSU Police Department arrested the man on suspicion of reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and other related charges after he fired a weapon inside of the NSU Spartan Suites early Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m., NSU police responded to a report of shots being fired inside the Spartan Suites. There, police identified an area inside of the building that was damaged by gunfire.

No one was injured.

After an investigation, police said they found the suspect at a home in the 2600 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. The 21-year-old man was arrested and a weapon was found.

According to NSU police, the individual later made a full confession about firing the weapon in the residence hall.

The man is being charged with several other felonies.

Police didn’t release the identity of the man, and also didn’t say when he was arrested.

The president and the university have offered support to students, including counseling.

Police are still actively investigating the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.