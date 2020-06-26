Norfolk State University announces fall 2020 semester plan as the campus reopens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University said their campus will reopen for the fall 2020 semester following a closure from the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said they will continue to adhere to health guidance issued by government officials.

“The health, safety, and wellness of every member of our community will guide our decisions,” the University said in a press release.

University officials adjusted the academic calendar to reflect changes necessary to promote the health and wellbeing of students, faculty, and staff.

Below is an overview of the academic calendar:

August 22, 2020 new student residence hall move-in

August 24 – 25, 2020 returning student residence hall move-in

August 26, 2020 classes begin

September 4, 2020 drop/add deadline & all tuition and fees due for fall 2020 semester

September 7, 2020 Labor Day – no classes

November 18 – November 25, 2020 finals week

November 25, 2020 semester ends

School officials announced there will not be a fall break.

Information regarding the fall 2020 semester and campus operations are as followed:

Dining services will adhere to social distancing guidelines and measures to promote health and safety.

Students, staff, and faculty will all be required to wear masks inside of campus facilities. The university will be providing masks to students.

Hand washing protocols must be followed.

Sanitizing stations will be available. Faculty and staff working arrangements:

To support the academic enterprise and campus operations, each department will designate employees/faculty to perform work-related tasks on campus. Division vice presidents will send communications notifying employees designated to return-to-work.

Employees eligible to telecommute will continue telecommuting until further notice.

The Office of Human Resources will continue to provide information and guidance related to employee leave options.

The Department of Athletics is awaiting guidance from the NCAA, the MEAC, and the commonwealth of Virginia regarding any criteria and/or directives for hosting intercollegiate sports and sporting events on campus.

To promote social distancing and safety, NSU said courses will be available to students in the following formats:

In-class – students will attend class face-to-face pending class size.

Hybrid (In-class/synchronous) instruction – Students will attend class, both face-to-face with reduced classroom size and attend class synchronously via the University learning platform – Blackboard – on alternating days.

Online/asynchronous instruction – students will receive instruction via the university learning platform – Blackboard – by engaging with material provided and/or recorded by faculty.

Synchronous – students and faculty will engage with each other during scheduled times through the University learning platform – Blackboard.

The university will plan for commencement activities for spring 2020 and fall 2020 graduates as they will adhere to guidance regarding the hosting of large events.

NSU said the full university plan for reopening will be available on June 26.

There will be no increase in tuition, fees, or room and board for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Questions about registration can be directed to the Office of the University Registrar at 757-823-8377 or by emailing registrar@nsu.edu.

