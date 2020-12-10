Norfolk State University announced it will become a community center for Coding and Creativity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – NSU said they are working with Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative to bring coding and creativity experiences to HBCUs.

The announcement came on Thursday, ahead of Computer Science Education Week (Dec. 7-13).

NSU said the innovation will help bring workforce development opportunities to students and the broader community.

Faculty leaders from Norfolk State University will participate in Apple’s ongoing Community Education Initiative Learning Series to learn about coding and app development.

“Our relationship with Apple and the other HBCU C2 centers provides another opportunity for NSU students to attain additional skills that will prepare them for day one engagement in the workforce,” said President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D.

As part of the ongoing professional development, NSU said educators will explore innovative ways to engage with learners using Apple’s curriculum.

The curriculum will utilize its own easy-to-learn Swift programming language, Norfolk State said in a press release.

“Norfolk State University welcomes the opportunity to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities in our combined effort to expand opportunities for our communities,” said Adams-Gaston.

