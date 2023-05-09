NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk State University’s Board of Visitors approved an increase to the school’s tuition, room and board and other fees for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In a news release, it said the Board of Visitors “approved modest increases that will aid NSU to remain a viable educational resource for the Commonwealth,” but it would still keep its tuition as one of the lowest in Virginia. The board voted for the increases at its regular meeting Friday.

Fall 2023 tuition will increase by $174 to $5,926. Tuition for full-time, non-resident undergraduate students will go up by $508 to $17,428.

Graduate students will see their tuition go up by $264 to $9,084 for full-time students, while tuition for non-resident graduate students will increase by $626 to $21,498.

NSU said mandatory fees will go up by $114 to $3,984, while room and board for all students will increase by $326 to $11,170.

The new rates are set to take effect for the fall 2023 semester.

NSU gets major gift

Board of Visitors board member Conrad Hall has given $1 million to Norfolk State to support the creation of the Conrad M. Hall Endowed Chair in Constitutional and U.S. History at the university.

The position will add to the Department of History and Interdisciplinary Students and the Department of Political Science program offerings.

“It is the expectation that an understanding of American and Constitutional history will work towards the strong desire of all involved with NSU, to equip students with the absolute best education that will enable them to be leading citizens,” Hall said. “Our graduates will be distinguished, differentiated, and equipped to be highly sought after in their chosen fields of employment and in public service.”

Hall, a native of Norfolk, is the retired CEO of Dominion Enterprises. He has also served on the Boards of Visitors for Virginia Military Institute and Old Dominion University, among others. He currently serves on the boards of the Access College Foundation; Norfolk Academy; Landmark Charitable Foundation, Inc.; the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation; Virginia Historical Society; Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC.; and the Slover Library Foundation.