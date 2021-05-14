Norfolk State to hold in-person graduations Saturday for Class of 2020, 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is set to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies on Saturday for graduates in the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held at William “Dick” Price Stadium for nearly 500 graduates.

The ceremonies are the first large events held at NSU since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Virginia last year.

Speakers will include JB Smoove and NSU Board of Visitors Rector Joan Wilmer.

The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. That ceremony will feature Smoove, who attended Nofolk State in the 90s as Jerry Angelo Brooks. He’s known for his part on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and his podcast, “May I Elaborate,” on Apple Music.

Wilmer will do the second keynote address at the 3 p.m. ceremony. She is currently vice president for human resources at ViacomCBS. She graduated from Norfolk State in 1999 and is the first woman to serve as the university’s rector since former BOV member Teresa H. Carrington in 1998.

More than 70 people will also get their master’s or doctoral degrees, as well an honorary degree. NSU Army students will take their oath of commissioned officers for their respective military branches.

Masks are required for attendance. Tickets are required for entry.

Both ceremonies will be livestreamed on the NSU website.