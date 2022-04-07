NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander is set to deliver his State of the City address on Thursday, a day after the sudden retirement announcement for the city’s police chief.

The event starts at noon with lunch and the address should be sometime after 12:30 p.m.

The announcement of Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone’s retirement comes after a series of high-profile shootings downtown, including the recent quintuple shooting that left a Virginian-Pilot reporter and a semi-pro football player dead, and the triple shooting at the MacArthur Center mall over the weekend that left a man dead.

City Manager Chip Filer made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Boone’s last day leading the department will be Friday and his last day with the force will be April 29. He’s been chief for more than five years and has been with the department since 1989.

Boone said in a statement that the move was his decision, but several sources familiar with the situation, but not authorized to speak publicly, told 10 On Your Side that Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and other council members gave an ultimatum to Filer following recent violence.

Alexander denies that happened.

“No person on the council, we don’t have the authority to hire or fire the police chief,” Alexander said. “My opinion is [Boone] is a phenomenal person. He is an amazing guy. And I wish him and his family the very best.”

Deputy City Manager Michael Goldsmith, who served as chief for four years, will serve as interim police chief.

Since that quintuple shooting on March 19, the Norfolk Police Department has increased patrols around downtown Thursdays through Saturdays, and officers and city workers have made unannounced visits to restaurants and “entertainment establishments” that have conditional use permits (CUPs) to check for city code violations and to “provide a visible presence in the area.”

The department currently is more than 200 officers short (just over 520 officers are currently on the force) and officers have asked for pay better pay and benefits.

Alexander told about 100 officers in attendance at Wednesday night’s public hearing for Norfolk’s next budget that on top of the 5% raise proposed in Filer’s budget, the City Council is asking for an additional $2.3 million included for step increases.

Alexander is expected to cover other topics, including sea level rise and other climate change challenges, upgrades at the city’s port, the return of the city’s Harborfest and the newly acquired Patriotic Festival set for Memorial Day weekend.

Look for more coverage of the address coming up later today.