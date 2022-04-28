NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University (NSU) received an unfounded bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

University officials say NSU was one of several institutions that received a bomb threat on Thursday. Campus police, as well as local officials and the FBI, are investigating the incident.

The FBI’s preliminary investigation determined no imminent threat of danger to the campus.

Everyone on campus, including students and staff, is asked to be on alert for suspicious activities and look out for further announcements.

There will be an increased police presence on campus tonight.

This is the latest threat in a string of recent bomb threats toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

Norfolk State University, for example, one was of several HBCUs to receive a threat on January 4. The threats appear to have been unfounded, with no universities reporting an actual bomb, suspicious package or attack the following morning. But many of the colleges ordered full evacuations for the students still on campus during the winter break.

Several threats were subsequently made on January 31 and again on February 1. The FBI has reportedly identified six “tech-savvy” juveniles as persons of interest in connection to that series of threats.

In response to those back-to-back incidents, the president and CEO of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute told the Associated Press that “living in the era of bomb threats is not new to people of color.”

Bomb threats are becoming increasingly more common across the country, especially at schools. Many schools across the country increased security in December 2021 after several posts about school shootings and bombings went viral on TikTok. The threats were not deemed credible.

A New York man was recently sentenced to two and a half years in prison after repeatedly threatening to blow up Langley Air Force Base in Hampton. That was several weeks after a student was charged with a felony after threatening to bomb William & Mary.

Nearby. Hampton University received an unfounded bomb threat at the end of February.