Norfolk State celebrates 84th Founders Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Behold the green and gold, NSU’s weeklong Founders Day celebration continued Thursday morning with the freshman convocation.

Spiritual songs were sang and deep messages were spoken to the crowd of new Spartans.

From there, everyone made their way to the communications tower through a ceremonial walk.

Leading the way was their marching band, the Spartan Legion.

University officials rang the bell seven times for each NSU president. For NSU’s current president, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, this was her first Founders Day ceremony, and she says it meant a lot.

“It was an amazing sort of just supportive and a sense of tradition, a sense of who we are as an institution, and a sense of we have far to go and we are going to be incredibly successful. So it was uplifting for me, it felt wonderful,” Adams-Gaston said.

It was an emotional moment for many who thought back on the university’s 84-year history.

“I think it’s an incredible history. 84 years ago we were in the midst of the Great Depression, and in that midst we had visionaries who were thinking about the community and their education, higher education, at a time where people were really struggling and people were thinking that the bottom had fell out. They said it has not. What we care about is that our students, our young people, who have the ability to be educated even if other doors are closed to them. We’re going to ensure that they have that opportunity. That is amazing,” explained Adams-Gaston.

NSU freshman Andrea Amaker says the event reminded her that she’s joined a new family, one who bleeds green and gold.

“The feeling its unexplainable. It’s like a wholesome feeling. I felt at home,” smiled Amaker.