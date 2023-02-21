NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University continues to make headlines with the inclusion in the HBCU Bobblehead Series.

The Spartans now have their own bobblehead as part of the first HBCU Bobblehead Series recently unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for Black History Month.

NSU is among the officially licensed bobbleheads of 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

The other schools included in the first series are: Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans, and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

The bobbleheads are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They feature the school’s nickname across the front and the mascot bobblehead proudly wearing the school colors in front of a backing featuring the school logo.

To order your own bobblehead, CLICK HERE.