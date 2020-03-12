Local school pulls float from St. Patrick’s Day parade in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local private school is pulling their float from the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Norfolk as a precautionary step to protect students and staff from the growing threat of the novel coronavirus.

The newest coronavirus strand is called COVID-19, and its presence is growing in Virginia. The Virginia Department announced Thursday that there are 15 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. The disease causes respiratory illness, which can turn into pneumonia and be deadly.

Although Norfolk officials announced Tuesday that the 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean View will continue as scheduled this Saturday, leaders at Christ The King Catholic School sent an email to families on Thursday cancelling the school’s participation.

Christ the King hosts a float for the parade annually, but is canceling its participation due to “concerns of the Diocese and the Virginia Department of Health.”

“The rule of thumb for all activities and gatherings for the school is twofold: Is it necessary? Do the benefits outweigh the possible consequences? Unfortunately for the parade and the CTK float that answer is no and no,” an email to parents read.

Many other large St. Patrick’s Day traditions around the world have decided to cancel or postpone festivities, including the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which has been postponed for the first time in its 258-year history.

In response to residents asking why the City of Norfolk has decided to continue with the parade, they stated:

“The information on which we rely from the CDC states specifically that “Each community is unique, and appropriate mitigation strategies will vary based on the level of community transmission, characteristics of the community and their populations, and the local capacity to implement strategies.” In direct and frequent consultation with the Public Health Director, we are not at the point of community (person to person) transmission and thus not at the point of exercising social distancing measures. To be clear, the Virginia Department of Health makes the call as the subject matter experts. If social distancing is recommended, we have the steps in place to begin cancelling events, meetings, etc.



The advice given to the community and nation is not to panic, but to practice good hygiene at all times and remain home when sick. Just as we don’t want our community to panic and make rash decisions when the information doesn’t support it, we too are following this guidance. City of Norfolk Government

