Norfolk SPCA wins grant to help local senior dogs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Norfolk Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was named the recipient of a grant to assist or save at-risk old dogs in the communities.

The 77 selected animal welfare groups chosen are set to receive more than $616,000.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 8-year-old Henry the dental care he needs so he’ll

be ready to go to his forever home,” said Kimberly Sherlaw, Executive Director of the Norfolk

SPCA. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping

more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Since being established in 1892, the Norfolk SPCA has continued to serve Hampton Roads. Today, they operate a shelter and two low-cost vet clinics.

The grants are part of a program from the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the

Norfolk SPCA make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey

Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Greater Hampton

Roads region are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of

the Norfolk SPCA.”