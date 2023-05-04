NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA will be welcoming puppies and dogs Thursday evening from Mississippi following the March 25 tornado.

According to a press release, 20 puppies and five adult dogs will be transported from Mississippi to Norfolk. The Mississippi tornado ripped through the town of Amory and left terrible damage, which includes damage to their local animal shelter.

The dogs and puppies will be available for adoption in two to three weeks, however, the Norfolk SPCA says they need some community support.

The Norfolk SPCA is asking for monetary donations to help cover the cost of the animal’s care. Those contributions can be dropped off in person, mailed, or can be made online on the Norfolk SPCA website.

The shelter is also asking for supplies that the animals can use, such as food, leashes, collars, and flat crate beds. Supplies can be dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA lobby from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.