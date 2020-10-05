Norfolk SPCA trying to reach donation goal of purchasing 50 stainless steel water buckets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA is reaching out to the public for help meeting the goal of purchasing 50 stainless steel water buckets.

The shelter needs to outfit all the indoor and outdoor dog kennels with new buckets. Currently, they have raised enough to purchase 12 buckets, but have a ways to go.

Here’s how you can help.

“In one single year, more than 1,000 homeless dogs are cared for by the Norfolk SPCA. With a gift of just $25, YOU will make a life-saving difference to our dogs needing a drink while they wait in comfort for their forever homes. Thank you!”

Click here to help — select “Drop In The Bucket Donation” from the designation drop-down menu.

Watch the video below to hear more about why these new buckets will make a difference for the dogs at the Norfolk SPCA!

Latest News