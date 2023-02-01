NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center says they are experiencing a staffing shortage, which will resort in extended wait times.

According to a Facebook post from the animal shelter, they will stagger guests through the Adoption Center from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until further notice. Visitors may also experience wait times of more than 30-60 minutes for adoptions.

To help team members speed up the process, Norfolk SPCA is asking visitors to have all of their adoption materials prepared and to have questions ready in advance.