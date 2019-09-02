Norfolk SPCA takes in 34 animals from South Carolina ahead of Dorian

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA is helping dozens of animals who were in Hurricane Dorian’s projected path.

The SPCA said on its Facebook page over the weekend that took in 34 animals from Beaufort County, South Carolina.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, as the storm’s track shifted north. Dorian is forecast to skirt along the U.S. East Coast while staying just offshore of the Carolinas.

SPCA staff will be working to get the animals ready for adoption after the Labor Day holiday, according to the post.

Those interested in adopting one of the animals can follow updates here.