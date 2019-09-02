Norfolk SPCA takes in 34 animals from South Carolina ahead of Dorian

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA is helping dozens of animals who were in Hurricane Dorian’s projected path.

The SPCA said on its Facebook page over the weekend that took in 34 animals from Beaufort County, South Carolina.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, as the storm’s track shifted north. Dorian is forecast to skirt along the U.S. East Coast while staying just offshore of the Carolinas.

SPCA staff will be working to get the animals ready for adoption after the Labor Day holiday, according to the post.

Those interested in adopting one of the animals can follow updates here.

34 animals arrived safely in advance of hurricane evacuation orders for Beaufort County, South Carolina. We applaud the…

Posted by Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center & Veterinary Clinics on Sunday, September 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories