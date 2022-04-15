NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of puppies from South Carolina will soon call the Norfolk SPCA home…at least for now.

The Norfolk SPCA answered a cry for help from the Marion County animal shelter in South Carolina after they were inundated with 42 puppies and 3 adult dogs.

Officials say the South Carolina shelter did not have the resources to provide food and medical resources for all the dogs.

Now, the SPCA is looking for supplies and foster homes for the six to nine-week-old pups.

20 foster homes have been identified and are expected to welcome two or three dogs into their homes temporarily.

The SPCA is looking for donations of the following supplies:

Large reusable tote/shopping bags (like the type sold at Marshall, T.J. Maxx)

Any brand canned puppy food

Plastic Ziploc bags – sandwich, 1 quart, 1 gallon

Bath towels and Small soft blankets

Puppy toys

Puppy pee pads

Pet wipes

Esbilac Puppy formula

Newspaper for shredding

Wire playpens- 36 and 48 inches in height

Large and X-Large wire dog crate (for their foster homes)

Most of the puppies will be available for adoption in late May.

The public can also sponsor a dog for $200 which will help the SPCA pay for the costs of vaccines, dewormer, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.