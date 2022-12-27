NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA is asking for donations after experiencing a holiday filled with challenges as they struggled to maintain their aging facility.

During the Christmas weekend, a major leak above the boiler caused the shelter to lose access to water and heat in the dog kennels. When the team tried to reengage the boiler, they encountered significant issues that required the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Department to conduct a smoke investigation.

All of the animals at the shelter are safe and the water has since been restored. The boiler, which is responsible for heating the dog kennel floors and some water supplies, is expected to be repaired in the coming days.

In a post on social media, the Norfolk SPCA extended their gratitude to their staff, volunteers, good samaritans (Rusty and John), the Norfolk Public Works department, and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Department for their assistance in handling this crisis.

In the coming days, the shelter is in urgent need of blankets and bath towels to keep the animals warm and comfortable.

Donations can be dropped off at the front door entrance (916 Ballentine Blvd) 24/7. The shelter hopes to be fully operational by Tuesday.

To make a donation, visit norfolkspca.com/donate.