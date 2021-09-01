Norfolk SPCA receives “lifesaving” grant for senior dogs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tails are wagging at the Norfolk SPCA! The organization received a $10,000 grant to cover dental care for senior dogs.

“Really it’s life saving for us. That $10,000 will help 60 senior dogs, in just one year, receive really vital dental care that is needed to maintain their health. Adopting seniors is sometimes not the easiest, but having that grant awarded, and the ability to do the dental, really puts us ahead of the game for the senior pups and getting them adopted, because we can get their health on track again,” said Kimberly Sherlaw, Norfolk SPCA Executive Director.

The Grey Muzzle Organization gave the money to the SPCA. It is one of the only national organizations dedicated to improving the lives of senior dogs.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the

Norfolk SPCA make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey

Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said in a news release. “Many senior dogs in the Greater Hampton

Roads region are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of

the Norfolk SPCA.”

Sherlaw emphasizes this grant covers senior dogs only. She also says the dogs must be shelter dogs. Public dogs do not qualify for dental cleanings under this grant.

There are a number of animals, including senior dogs, ready for your love! To learn more about the adoption process through the SPCA, or to donate to the organization, click here.

Another Hampton Roads group, the Virginia Beach SPCA, is also the recipient of a 2021 Grey Muzzle Organization Grant.

VBSPCA also received $10,000 which will be used toward senior dog dental care.

“No one is more grateful or loving than an older dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the VBSPCA.

To learn more about the VBSPCA and check out the senior dogs currently available for adoption, visit vbspca.com.