Norfolk SPCA needs help finding missing dog with thyroid complications, needs medication

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk SPCA needs the public’s help in finding a missing dog who has thyroid complications and requires medication immediately.

The 7-year-old female Foxhound named Korra, or Corinne, went missing on June 22. She escaped from an enclosed yard near Robin Hood Road and Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk.

Korra urgently needs to be reunited with her family to get the care she needs. A reward is offered for her safe return or any information leading to her whereabouts. You can remain completely anonymous in your report.

“Korra can be returned to the Norfolk SPCA seven days a week, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or, a shelter representative can pick her up from your home at any time,” said Kimberly Sherlaw, executive director.

Sherlaw said, “Korra may be cared for by a person or family who does not know she has a loving family who misses her and that she needs her medication.”

“Citizens can mistakenly re-home dogs, and it is essential that if you find a dog or lost/stray pet, you report to your local animal shelters, both private and public. We welcome the public to always bring the animal to the Norfolk SPCA (living or deceased) to scan for a microchip, and we will help to reunite the pet with their owners.”

If you have any information regarding Korra’s location, contact Admissions Coordinator Alyssa DeSena at 757-622-3319 ext. 105 or via email.

Latest News