Norfolk SPCA holding ‘Dog Days of Summer Supply Drive’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We are in the dog days of summer and the folks at the Norfolk SPCA are hoping you’ll help make sure the furry friends in their care are comfortable.

Staff has expanded their services by 20 percent because of need in the community and they want to make sure all animals are comfortable.

“Since they’re not in a home environment just yet, anything we can do while they’re with us to make their stay more comfortable,” said Melissa Heard, director of Animal Care and Adoptions.

Heard says nothing slowed down at the shelter when the coronavirus pandemic started. In fact, things got busier.

“For the year, we’re up 16 percent so overall, we have not slowed down at all,” said Heard. “If anything, we have increased. We have been taking in from the community from families that can no longer care for their animals, and we’ve been transferring from other shelters that maybe are more affected by COVID.”

Because of that increase in adoptions and operations, they need some help with supplies.

On Sunday, the shelter is hosting a contact-free and curbside donation drive called the “Dog Days of Summer Supply Drive.” It’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter’s location at 916 Ballentine Boulevard.

“We are in need of supplies to care for the animals,” said Heard. “We’re looking for canned dog and cat food, dog and cat treats, as well as bedding, towels, all of the things for the comfort of the animal, making sure they’re well-fed and are comfortable while they are with us.”

Heard says they are always in need of donations and they are grateful for the community’s constant support.

“We can’t operate without our awesome community jumping in to help out,” said Heard. “We are run off of donations so the support of the community means everything to us.”

They are also taking donations of bagged dry cat and dog food for their Emergency Pet Pantry, which they started during the pandemic as a way to help pet owners.

Latest Posts: