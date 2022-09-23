NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA is looking for willing and loving adopters after they faced an unprecedented influx of guinea pigs.

According to a Facebook post, Over the last week, the shelter has taken in seven guinea pigs and has plans to take in at least two more. Three of the initial five guinea pigs were abandoned and the Norfolk SPCA urges people to follow proper surrender protocols in order to keep their pets safe.

Guinea pigs require the same care as dogs and cats and need a consistent diet of timothy hay, pellets, and leafy greens supplemented with various fruits and veggies.

The piggies also need plenty of toys to either chew on or grind their teeth, which is why Norfolk SPCA is also asking for donations of guinea pig chew toys.

Due to the number of guinea of pigs at the shelter, Norfolk SPCA is offering half off the second adoption fee when you adopt two piggies.

Those interested in adopting can meet the guinea pigs at the shelter, located on 916 Ballentine Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day but Saturday. People can also look at the available guinea pigs on their website.