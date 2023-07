NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to the extreme heat, the Norfolk SPCA Walk-in Vaccine Clinic is shortening hours on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

The Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center & Veterinary Clinics made the announcement on their Facebook page.

They will open for 1 hour at 9 a.m. each day. The first 15 clients and their pets will be provided services.

In case of additional changes, stay up-to-date with checking their Facebook page.