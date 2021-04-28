Norfolk Southern reports first-quarter 2021 results

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) —  Norfolk Southern’s profit improved in the first quarter as the railroad hauled 3% more freight while the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The railroad said Wednesday that it earned $673 million, or $2.66 per share, during the quarter.

That was up from $381 million, or $1.47 per share, a year ago when Norfolk Southern’s profit was weighed down by a one-time charge of $385 million.

Without that charge, profit was up 1%. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

Norfolk Southern CEO Jim Squires said the reopening of the economy is providing “meaningful tailwinds” for the railroad.

