NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Southern Corporation awarded $1 million in grants to 57 Hampton Roads nonprofit organizations.

A selection committee of Norfolk Southern railroaders who live and work in the Hampton Roads area reviewed more than 120 applications and selected 57 nonprofits to receive grants.

The organizations received the grants during a luncheon on Monday in Norfolk. More than 100 officials attended, including Annie Adams, Norfolk Southern’s Executive Vice President & Chief Transformation Officer, and Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.

The grants are part of Norfolk Southern’s announcement in 2021 that it would contribute $5 million to the Hampton Roads community. The company will distribute $1 million each year for five years through the Hampton Roads Community Foundation to nonprofits that support education, the environment, social equity, and community advancement.

“Generations of Norfolk Southern employees have lived, worked, and raised their families in the Hampton Roads community. Today, our railroaders and retirees continue to be engaged in the region and invested in its future,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. “We are partnering with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation to award the first tranche of this $5 million fund and continue our support for a community that means so much to us.”

Organizations expected to be received the grants are listed below.

Organization Cause 757 Accelerate Social Equity Access College Foundation Education Gaps for K-12 Students Access Virginia Arts and Culture An Achievable Dream Virginia Beach Education Gaps for K-12 Students Blakey Weaver Counseling Center Inc Dropout Prevention Chrysler Museum of Art Arts and Culture Clever Communities In Action Education Gaps for K-12 Students Communities In Schools of Hampton Roads Dropout Prevention Community Outreach Coalition Education Gaps for K-12 Students Connect With a Wish Social Equity Cover 3 Football INC DBA Cover 3 Foundation Food Insecurity Elizabeth River Trail Foundation Environmental Preservation and Restoration Empowerment Center for Children Youth and Families Social Equity Envision Lead Grow, Inc. Education Gaps for K-12 Students EQUI-KIDS Therapeutic Riding Program Social Equity Families of Autistic Children Of Tidewater Social Equity G.I.R.L.S. Club Dropout Prevention Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads Homelessness and Housing Instability Services Hampton Roads Workforce Foundation Social Equity Healthy Chesapeake Social Equity Hope House Foundation, Inc. Social Equity Horizons Hampton Roads, Inc. Education Gaps for K-12 Students I. Sherman Greene Chorale, Inc. Arts and Culture The Barry Robinson Center Dropout Prevention LGBT Life Center Social Equity Lynnhaven River NOW Environmental Preservation and Restoration New Vision Youth Services, Inc. Homelessness and Housing Instability Services Norfolk Botanical Garden, Inc. Arts and Culture Norfolk Senior Center Food Insecurity Nursing CAP, Inc. Social Equity Regent University Social Equity Samaritan House, Inc. Homelessness and Housing Instability Services Seton Youth Shelters Homelessness and Housing Instability Services Southeastern Virginia Areawide Model Program Food Insecurity St. Mary’s Home for Disabled Children Social Equity Suffolk Meals on Wheels, Inc. Food Insecurity The Four Rivers Project Social Equity The Genieve Shelter Social Equity Tidewater African Cultural Alliance Arts and Culture Trails of Purpose Social Equity USTA Mid-Atlantic Section, Inc. Social Equity Village Family Food Insecurity Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc. Social Equity Virginia Arts Festival Arts and Culture Virginia Beach CASA Social Equity Virginia Beach GrowSmart Foundation Early Childhood Care and Education Virginia Children’s Chorus Arts and Culture Virginia Opera Association, Inc. Arts and Culture Virginia Stage Company Arts and Culture Virginia Symphony Orchestra Arts and Culture Virginia Zoological Society Arts and Culture Walk In It Inc. Education Gaps for K-12 Students Western Tidewater Free Clinic, Inc. Social Equity YMCA of South Hampton Roads Social Equity Young Investors Group Homelessness and Housing Instability Services Youth Outreach Urban Resources & Services Dropout Prevention YWCA South Hampton Roads Homelessness and Housing Instability Services