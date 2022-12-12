NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Southern Corporation awarded $1 million in grants to 57 Hampton Roads nonprofit organizations.

A selection committee of Norfolk Southern railroaders who live and work in the Hampton Roads area reviewed more than 120 applications and selected 57 nonprofits to receive grants.

The organizations received the grants during a luncheon on Monday in Norfolk. More than 100 officials attended, including Annie Adams, Norfolk Southern’s Executive Vice President & Chief Transformation Officer, and Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation. 

The grants are part of Norfolk Southern’s announcement in 2021 that it would contribute $5 million to the Hampton Roads community. The company will distribute $1 million each year for five years through the Hampton Roads Community Foundation to nonprofits that support education, the environment, social equity, and community advancement.

“Generations of Norfolk Southern employees have lived, worked, and raised their families in the Hampton Roads community. Today, our railroaders and retirees continue to be engaged in the region and invested in its future,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. “We are partnering with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation to award the first tranche of this $5 million fund and continue our support for a community that means so much to us.”

Organizations expected to be received the grants are listed below.

OrganizationCause
757 AccelerateSocial Equity
Access College FoundationEducation Gaps for K-12 Students
Access VirginiaArts and Culture
An Achievable Dream Virginia BeachEducation Gaps for K-12 Students
Blakey Weaver Counseling Center IncDropout Prevention
Chrysler Museum of ArtArts and Culture
Clever Communities In ActionEducation Gaps for K-12 Students
Communities In Schools of Hampton RoadsDropout Prevention
Community Outreach CoalitionEducation Gaps for K-12 Students
Connect With a WishSocial Equity
Cover 3 Football INC DBA Cover 3 FoundationFood Insecurity
Elizabeth River Trail FoundationEnvironmental Preservation and Restoration
Empowerment Center for Children Youth and FamiliesSocial Equity
Envision Lead Grow, Inc.Education Gaps for K-12 Students
EQUI-KIDS Therapeutic Riding ProgramSocial Equity
Families of Autistic Children Of TidewaterSocial Equity
G.I.R.L.S. ClubDropout Prevention
Habitat for Humanity South Hampton RoadsHomelessness and Housing Instability Services
Hampton Roads Workforce FoundationSocial Equity
Healthy ChesapeakeSocial Equity
Hope House Foundation, Inc.Social Equity
Horizons Hampton Roads, Inc.Education Gaps for K-12 Students
I. Sherman Greene Chorale, Inc.Arts and Culture
The Barry Robinson CenterDropout Prevention
LGBT Life CenterSocial Equity
Lynnhaven River NOWEnvironmental Preservation and Restoration
New Vision Youth Services, Inc.Homelessness and Housing Instability Services
Norfolk Botanical Garden, Inc.Arts and Culture
Norfolk Senior CenterFood Insecurity
Nursing CAP, Inc.Social Equity
Regent UniversitySocial Equity
Samaritan House, Inc.Homelessness and Housing Instability Services
Seton Youth SheltersHomelessness and Housing Instability Services
Southeastern Virginia Areawide Model ProgramFood Insecurity
St. Mary’s Home for Disabled ChildrenSocial Equity
Suffolk Meals on Wheels, Inc.Food Insecurity
The Four Rivers ProjectSocial Equity
The Genieve ShelterSocial Equity
Tidewater African Cultural AllianceArts and Culture
Trails of PurposeSocial Equity
USTA Mid-Atlantic Section, Inc.Social Equity
Village FamilyFood Insecurity
Virginia African American Cultural Center, Inc.Social Equity
Virginia Arts FestivalArts and Culture
Virginia Beach CASASocial Equity
Virginia Beach GrowSmart FoundationEarly Childhood Care and Education
Virginia Children’s ChorusArts and Culture
Virginia Opera Association, Inc.Arts and Culture
Virginia Stage CompanyArts and Culture
Virginia Symphony OrchestraArts and Culture
Virginia Zoological SocietyArts and Culture
Walk In It Inc.Education Gaps for K-12 Students
Western Tidewater Free Clinic, Inc.Social Equity
YMCA of South Hampton RoadsSocial Equity
Young Investors GroupHomelessness and Housing Instability Services
Youth Outreach Urban Resources & ServicesDropout Prevention
YWCA South Hampton RoadsHomelessness and Housing Instability Services

