Norfolk signs 5-year deal with Carnival, bringing Carnival Magic ship in 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It might be getting ready to snow in our area, but some in Norfolk have their sights set on tropical locales after Thursday’s announcement at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

A new 5-year agreement between the city of Norfolk and Carnival Cruise Line will bring the Carnival Magic, the largest cruise ship to ever sail from Norfolk, in 2021. The Magic will have 12 different routes starting in the mermaid city.

“This commitment strengthens that partnership & solidifies Norfolk’s position as a true Mid-Atlantic cruise port,” Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said.

The city says the agreement will also bring enhancements to Half Moone.

