Norfolk signs 5-year deal with Carnival, bringing Carnival Magic ship in 2021

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It might be getting ready to snow in our area, but some in Norfolk have their sights set on tropical locales after Thursday’s announcement at the Decker Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

A new 5-year agreement between the city of Norfolk and Carnival Cruise Line will bring the Carnival Magic, the largest cruise ship to ever sail from Norfolk, in 2021. The Magic will have 12 different routes starting in the mermaid city.

Today @CarnivalCruise signed a 5 year agreement with #NorfolkVA to operate seasonal cruises from the Half Moone Cruise Center through 2025. Mayor @KennyAlexander "This commitment strengthens that partnership & solidifies Norfolk’s position as a true Mid-Atlantic cruise port.”🌊🛳 pic.twitter.com/d8B57ODAzS — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) February 20, 2020

“This commitment strengthens that partnership & solidifies Norfolk’s position as a true Mid-Atlantic cruise port,” Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said.

The city says the agreement will also bring enhancements to Half Moone.

WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins will have more on the announcement coming up on-air and online.