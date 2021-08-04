Norfolk shooting suspect arrested in Bloomington, Illinois

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Bloomington, Illinois, have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting in June in Norfolk.

The shooting left a man with serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road.

Travarish D. Carpenter, 29, of Portsmouth, was arrested Tuesday after police responded to W. Washington Street in Bloomington for a fireworks complaint.

During the investigation, officers learned that Carpenter had allegedly intentionally given them a false name. Officers were able to determine his true identity, and learned he was wanted in connection with the shooting in Norfolk in June.

Officers also learned that Carpenter’s relative, Catherine D. Lewis, 64, of Bloomington, allegedly helped conceal his identity.

Carpenter was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in Bloomington. He was also taken into custody on the warrants from Virginia, which include aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lewis was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Carpenter and Lewis were taken to the McLean County Jail. Extradition for Carpenter is pending.