NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is set to host a hiring event for the position of deputy sheriff recruit on March 26.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Administration Building, 140 East Street in Norfolk.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license and either a high school diploma or GED. The physical agility test (PAT) and written exam will be administered during the event. Applicants planning to attend are asked to dress in PT gear.

Face coverings are required.

For more information visit https://norfolk-sheriff.com/jobs/hiring-open-house.