Norfolk Sheriff’s Office warns people of a recent phone scam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new call scam where the caller impersonates NSO staff.

The sheriff’s office’s warning comes after a reported incident where a local received a phone call proclaiming to be “Norfolk Sheriff’s Department Sex Offender Registry” on Aug. 9.

The caller was reportedly told by the scammer that there were warrants out for their arrest. To waive the arrest, the person has to pay $1,000 bond to the jail.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement, “We do not maintain a sex offender registry. Most importantly, we would never demand a cash payment over the phone.”

If you receive a call similar to this, please notify the Norfolk Police Department Economic Crimes unit at 757-664-7018.