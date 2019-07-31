Norfolk Sheriff’s Office training deputies in crisis intervention program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is facilitating its first ever “jail based CIT training” with a goal to ensure its deputies are trained in all aspects of mental health as it relates to inmates.

In the past, the deputies have gone through a law-enforcement specific CIT Training with their partners at the Norfolk Police Department. However, the sheriff’s office is now working to certify its own instructors to carry out a training that helps the staff understand jail-specific scenarios.

The scenarios law enforcement train for include spotting the signs of someone in crisis before making an arrest, in order to find another way to help the person rather than putting them in jail. Deputies will learn tools to help an inmate who is brought to jail in crisis, and how to handle a seemingly normal and healthy person who may begin exhibiting signs of crisis because they are in jail for the first time.

Sgt. Gregory Gill says the program is about seeing signs and knowing the tools to deal with certain individuals inside the jail. He says, on average, 30 percent of inmates in the jail are dealing with a mental health disorder.

“Our job is to enforce the law, it could be black and white, but there’s a lot of gray in between because there is the person who breaks the law because they are intentionally trying to take something, and there are those who have mental episodes and their actions are breaking the law … and there still has to be a course of action taken. But it’s about how we go about doing it.”

Currently, there are 20 deputies going through the CIT training. The sheriff has a goal of getting 80 deputies trained over the next three months and ultimately bring the total to 150 CIT trained deputies working inside the jail.

That number would mean multiple CIT trained deputies per jail shift.