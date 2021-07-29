Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to host hiring open house

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring open house for their Deputy Sheriff Recruit position.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31 at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Administration Building on East Street. During the event, both the agility test and the written exam will be administered.

Those attending are asked to wear PT gear and follow current COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC.

Applicant must:

be 18 years or older,

have a valid driver’s license and

have a high school diploma/GED.