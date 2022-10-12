NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office needs your help, involving one of the newest members of its team.

A new K-9 joined the sheriff’s office last week. The 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer will be trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Once he is done with training in a few months, he’ll be assigned to Deputy D. Klutts.

Photo courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Photo courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office

Here’s where you come in. He needs a name.

Go to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and post a comment with your suggestion.

The comment period began on October 12 and ends Monday, October 17. The sheriff’s office will pick its three favorite names, which will then be added to a survey for a public vote.

Updates on the voting period will be posted to their Facebook page.