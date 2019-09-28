Norfolk Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden death of local deputy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office grieves the loss of a deputy following an incident at Half Moone Center late Thursday evening.

In Saturday morning Facebook post, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said they were “heartbroken” following the death of 26-year-old Deputy David Martin.

According to reports, police got a call at around 10 p.m. Thursday about a man who fell to his death below Half Moone Center in downtown Norfolk.

The victim, later identified as Deputy Martin, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

After further investigation, reports revealed that Deputy Martin intentionally jumped over the railing and his death had been classified as undetermined.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office regarded Deputy Martin as a “valued member of the family,” a good friend to many in the organization, and remembered for his wonderful sense of humor.