Norfolk Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of long-time former employee

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a long-time former employee.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ms. Joy McDonald,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on social media.

McDonald served with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office for 30 years before retiring in February 2018. During her career served in various roles throughout the organization including being the program director and developing curriculum for inmate students, taught Life Skills Programs (CHOICES, Renewal, Before & After, Grief & Loss, Financial Literacy), and served as the liaison between NSO and Norfolk Jail Ministries.

“Joy’s impact on others was tremendous for whomever she had the chance to meet, counsel, or pray with,” said Sheriff Baron. “Through her positive impact in the jail, to not only inmates but to our staff, she was able to inspire countless individuals and is someone that truly made a difference in the lives of others, myself included.”

The sheriff’s office says McDonald also founded the Norfolk Jail Ministries Volunteer Corp which donated thoughts of hours of grief counseling and religious programming.



She also organized a Mother’s Day Celebration, managed Ramadan celebrations, taught GED, Basic Tutoring and Adult Literacy, and began jail AA & NA programs with local volunteers.