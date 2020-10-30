Norfolk Sheriff’s Office lieutenant dies after long cancer battle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died this week after a long battle with cancer.

Lieutenant Jason Giovenco-Montano, “Gio,” as he was known at the sheriff’s office, fought the disease for many years. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says he “never gave up hope he would ultimately win his fight.”

“He showed courage, bravery, and humor until the very end,” the sheriff’s office said.

Giovenco-Montano joined the sheriff’s office in 2008 after graduating with honors from the 41st Session Recruit Academy, where he was also named the “top physically fit” graduate.

He served as a training instructor since 2015, helping guide recruits on the path to success. The sheriff’s office says he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and leaves behind a wife and young son.