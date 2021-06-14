Norfolk Sheriff’s Office hosts 2nd COVID-19 vaccine clinic at city jail

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 170 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given on Saturday at the Norfolk City Jail.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Virginia Department of Health, FEMA, and the Army National Guard for the clinic Saturday, which was the second one held at the jail.

The clinic gave some inmates their second vaccine dose, while some others were given their first dose.

Some sheriff’s office employees were also able to get their vaccines during the clinic.

The sheriff’s office said a total of 171 doses were administered Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)