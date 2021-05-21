Norfolk Sheriff’s Office hosting Hiring Open House

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Sheriff’s Office (NSO) is hosting a Hiring Open House to fill open Deputy Sherriff positions.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 22 at the Norfolk Sheriff’s Administration Building at 140 East Street. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid driver’s license, and either a high school diploma or GED. Those attending the event are asked to wear PT gear, as well as a mask.

Officials will administer the agility test and written exam on site.

There are several options for parking during the open house, including free parking at Harbor Park Lot C.

Those interested are encouraged to visit their site to learn more.