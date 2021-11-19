Norfolk Sheriff’s Office delivers 100 turkeys to families Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Turkeys were given to the people who need them most on Friday, thanks to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies delivered 100 Thanksgiving turkeys to families and local organizations this morning.

10 On Your Side was there when crews organized all the food and started handing it out. Many churches, food pantries and groups that feed the less fortunate are low on food, so Friday’s donations were certainly appreciated.

“It’s part of our purpose. We created a purpose to create a positive difference in the lives of others as far as we can reach,” said Sheriff Joe Baron.

“I got some meats, passed them out already, and when I got a call from the sheriff’s department, I went, ‘Oh gosh, I have about 10 to 15 people now I can give that to that I could not reach before,'” said Sarah Peoples-Perry with Burning Bush Worship Center.

This is an annual tradition for the sheriff’s office. Several local grocery stores donated the turkeys.