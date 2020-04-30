Norfolk Sheriff’s Office: 9 deputies, 28 inmates positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office says nine of its deputies and 28 inmates under its care have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sheriff’s office data from April 30 show nine of 378 deputies have tested positive for COVID-19. Three deputies have returned to duty and recovered from the virus.

There are 666 inmates as of Friday, April 24, 28 of whom have tested positive for the virus.

None of those inmates have recovered yet.

The sheriff’s office announced it discovered its first positive case in an inmate last week. Within a day of that first positive test, the sheriff’s office released a slew of more tests, uncovering 26 positive cases in inmates and staff.

The news of the first positive case also came just days after the sheriff’s office announced four of its deputies had tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest Posts: