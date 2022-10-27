NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has announced the name of their new K-9!

According to a Facebook post, after having over 1,000 votes cast, the winning name for the K-9 is Enzo!

The votes for the top three names were broken down as followed:

Enzo: 463 votes (41.2%)

Drogen: 362 votes (32.2%)

Klaus: 300 votes (26.7%)

Enzo is a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer and will be trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Department wanted to thank those who participated in the voting process to help them name K-9 Enzo.