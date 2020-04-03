Norfolk sheriff forms Consumer Protection Unit to tackle COVID-19 scams

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 scams continue to pop up in Hampton Roads and nationwide, one local sheriff’s office has created a new unit specifically tasked with fighting those crimes.

Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron has created the Consumer Protection Unit, to which residents can report possible COVID-19 scams.

Residents will also be able to access resources through the unit, the sheriff’s office said.

The unit will help residents learn how to protect themselves against con-artists, scammers and other criminals trying to take their money or personal information. The unit will also issue “Fraud Watch” warnings to the public.

“After witnessing first-hand how an unscrupulous sales tactic almost took advantage of my

neighbor – a sailor working hard every day to serve our country honorably, I was inspired to

create this new unit,” Sheriff Baron said. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important now

than ever that we do everything we can to ensure the livelihoods and identities of those living

in the Mermaid City are protected.”

Watch my story at 4, 5 and 6. Only on 10 a new consumer protection unit launched by the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office in the time of coronavirus. Sheriff Joe Baron protecting the consumer with fears of Covid-19 all around. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/NFY7jJH4d4 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) April 3, 2020

The Norfolk Police Department’s Economic Crimes Division and the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are the primary local law enforcement, and the Consumer Protection Unit works with both agencies.

Learn more by visiting the sheriff’s office Fraud Watch website.

Latest Posts: