Norfolk sheriff forms Consumer Protection Unit to tackle COVID-19 scams

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 scams continue to pop up in Hampton Roads and nationwide, one local sheriff’s office has created a new unit specifically tasked with fighting those crimes.

Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron has created the Consumer Protection Unit, to which residents can report possible COVID-19 scams.

Residents will also be able to access resources through the unit, the sheriff’s office said.

The unit will help residents learn how to protect themselves against con-artists, scammers and other criminals trying to take their money or personal information. The unit will also issue “Fraud Watch” warnings to the public.

“After witnessing first-hand how an unscrupulous sales tactic almost took advantage of my
neighbor – a sailor working hard every day to serve our country honorably, I was inspired to
create this new unit,” Sheriff Baron said. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important now
than ever that we do everything we can to ensure the livelihoods and identities of those living
in the Mermaid City are protected.”

The Norfolk Police Department’s Economic Crimes Division and the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are the primary local law enforcement, and the Consumer Protection Unit works with both agencies.

Learn more by visiting the sheriff’s office Fraud Watch website.

