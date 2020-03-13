Norfolk shelter urges residents to foster, adopt animals amid coronavirus outbreak

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials are asking for resident’s help to clear the city shelter of animals in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

All Norfolk city buildings will be closed from March 16 until March 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will be operating without volunteer help.

As a result, Norfolk officials are asking residents to foster or adopt animals. Adoption fees have been discounted to $20 through Sunday, and animal reclaim fees will be waived until the end of the city’s closure.

Those who cannot adopt are welcome to foster dogs temporarily through the dog foster program, according to the city.

The city believes the number of animals in its shelters will rise during the closure.

“Our focus is on reducing the overall number of animals housed in our shelter,” Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson wrote in a news release. “We will be operating without any volunteer assistance during the city closure.”

To learn more about the foster program, email nacc@norfolk.gov.