Norfolk sells $74M General Obligations Bonds for capital improvements

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials announced on Thursday that Norfolk sold $74,220,000 in tax-exempt General Obligation Bonds to finance capital improvements around the city.
“As interest rates declined, the City offered the bonds quickly to the market to provide long-term financing for expenditures that were previously funded on an interim basis,” the city said in a release. “The sale provides strong savings for taxpayers by a utilizing a financing structure that will lower debt service costs.”
The city also sold $36,975,000 in taxable General Obligation (G.O.) Refunding Bonds that substantially lowered the interest cost on its existing debt. Officials say the refunds generated over $2.5 million in net present value savings.
