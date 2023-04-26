NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk has announced the design-build team for the Historic Rosna Theatre.

Norfolk-based company VIA Designs Architects and Compo Construction Company will be handling the designs.

In July 2021, the Economic Development Authority of the City of Norfolk announced the plans to purchase the theatre, on April, 23 the property closed for $712,500.

In March, design-build teams presented proposals to a selection committee made up of community leaders.

The new boxing center will serve as home to training, competitions, and community meetings while serving local, regional, and national boxing talent.