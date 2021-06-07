Norfolk selected for federal program providing fresh food options to residents

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2014 file photo, produce is displayed for sale at a farmers market in Kalamazoo, Mich. A study released on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 suggests that trimming dietary fat and eating more fruits and vegetables may lower a woman’s risk of dying of breast cancer. (Katie Alaimo/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has been selected to participate in a federal program focusing on providing fresh food options to community members.

Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP) is a federal partnership program that supports community-led efforts to reinvest in existing neighborhoods, protect the environment, and improve residents’ health and quality of life through the development of the local food economy.

In 2021, LFLP is being sponsored jointly by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service, with multiple federal agencies planning to participate.

Norfolk was selected among 13 communities from 97 participants to participate in the program.

Through LFLP program, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts will work directly with Norfolk officials and other community leaders to improve access to healthy and fresh food options in the St. Paul’s Area.



The City of Norfolk’s project proposes a mobile farmer’s market stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables from local Hampton Roads farms. The LFLP team will provide technical assistance to a local steering committee developing this proposal.

“This is a remarkable partnership that builds on the incredible work of the City in addressing nutritional equity,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D. “Collaborating with federal partners at EPA and USDA will serve to enhance our work in overcoming the environmental and economic challenges presented by food insecurity”