Norfolk seeks resident input regarding historic, local architecture

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the next five years, Norfolk is hoping to update its inventory of historic and cultural architecture and city officials are asking residents for input.

Through the end of June, officials are taking public comment on the Historic Resources Draft Survey Plan.



The survey plan outlines the histories, themes and threats to known and unknown historic buildings, sites, structures, objects, and potential districts in Norfolk.

The city’s Planning Department says the surveyNFK will make the process more approachable and accessible to all residents.



The surveyNFK interactive poll will condense technical documents into normal, everyday language.



The poll responses will help direct the city’s path forward in finalizing the survey plan.