Norfolk seeks companies to come forward with plans to redevelop Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Economic Development Authority is looking for real estate developers to submit plans to lead the redevelopment of Military Circle Mall.

The city says the mall is an under-performing asset in Norfolk.

The city is looking for qualified local, regional, and national real estate developers and their development teams to send their information in for a request for qualifications (RFQ), which is part of a two-step process to select a company to redevelop the mall.

The EDA said it wants the 935,000-square-foot mall to be turned into a mixed-use corporate center, with multi-family residential, community-serving retail and other amenities. The EDA hopes it’ll revitalize the area where it sits, which is at the crossing of two interstates.

“The successful development team will have experience with large, mixed-use (office, retail, hotel, residential, etc.) redevelopment projects, that promote community health and wellness, and which have been catalysts for stimulating economic growth and revitalization,” the city said.

Those interested can submit proposals for the project and view the RFQ at NorfolkDevelopment.com.

