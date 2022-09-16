NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is seeking volunteers for the International Coastal Cleanup from September 17 through October 30.

Volunteers will use tracking sheets to collect data on the amount and types of litter that they find on Ocean View beaches.

Since the Internation Coastal Cleanup began in 1986, over 16 million volunteers have participated, and more than 340 million pounds of trash have been collected.

Citizens can join a Keep Norfolk Beautiful (KNB) event, or plan their own cleanup. Interested participants can register their own cleanups here, or RSVP to KNB cleanup events.

KNB is hosting three ICC events to clean up local beaches:

Ocean View Beach Cleanup on Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Barraud Park Cleanup on Oct. 22, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lafayette Park/Boat Ramp on Oct. 22 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Each of the events are seeking volunteers to come and help. Interested participants can RSVP here.