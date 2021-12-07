Norfolk seeking proposals to transform former Greyhound bus station

The former Greyhound bus station on Brambleton Avenue in downtown Norfolk has been converted into a temporary shelter for homeless adults. (Photo credit: Kara Dixon/WAVY)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is seeking creative proposals to transform the former Greyhound bus station located at 701 Monticello Ave.

According to city officials, ideal proposals will complement the Downtown Norfolk 2030 plan and existing development projects and enhance the community.

“The Greyhound site is a prominent gateway into the NEON District. The community seeks a creative project that will fit within the context of the district and provide affordable spaces for artists and makers,” said Mary Miller, president and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council.

In 2018, Norfolk approved an agreement with Tidewater Community College to transform the station into a new center for visual and culinary arts. The Patricia and Douglass Perry TCC Center for Visual & Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was expected to bring new kitchens and crafts to the location.

That agreement fell through after a major donor withdrew their pledge, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

However, for much of 2021, the property was used as a temporary shelter for homeless adults. The city opened the converted property on May 1 to help people who are not in a traditional shelter and need a place to stay overnight during the summer months.

This fall, the shelter moved to a permanent home at a local Budget Lodge property.

The deadline for the city’s upcoming visionary proposals is Feb. 18, 2022.

To submit proposals, email development@norfolk.gov or contact Jared Chalk at (757) 664-4105.