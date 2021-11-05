Norfolk seeking input from residents on how to use American Rescue Plan Act funding

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – How do you think Norfolk should use funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)? The city wants your input.

Some of the proposals range from park upgrades and new boat ramps, to flooding mitigation efforts and resident assistance programs.

The city was allocated $154 million of funding under the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRP), which provided COVID relief emergency funding to be allocated to states and local governments across the country.

Residents are encouraged to take a look at the publicly posted resource guide which details the funding, federal guidelines, deadlines and potential usage.

There will be two in-person public meetings in November, where residents can hear about the proposed projects and provide feedback.

Residents can also use the city’s online engagement tool, Prioritize, to provide feedback. The interactive site allows users to select projects or areas of focus and rank them. There’s also an opportunity for users to submit their ideas for a project not already listed.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed by Congress in March 2021 to aid in the economic recovery and emergency response to COVID-19.

Public Meetings:

DATE: Monday, November 15

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

DATE: Thursday, November 18

TIME: 6:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Norview Community Center

Norfolk Public Schools is receiving $113 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds, separate from this allocation.